The owner of a moped stolen in Corby has told investigating officers the motorbike may not be safe as it had previously been damaged in a collision.

The all-black Teyin TY50QT moped was stolen from the driveway of a property in Greenhill Rise between 2pm and 8.15pm on Sunday, July 13.

As well as visible scratches and scrapes along the right-hand side, a cracked right front light, the kickstand was held up with a cable tie, with the owner stating it is not safe to be ridden.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A separate report was made to the force on the same day relating to youths dressed in black riding a moped on Mull Drive in Corby.

Moped stolen from Corby drive may be unsafe to ride warns victim and police /Northants Police

“Anyone with information about the theft of the moped, or its current whereabouts, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote the reference number 25000410494 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”