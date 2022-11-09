News you can trust since 1897
Moped rider left with 'serious injuries' after Rushden A6 crash

The incident took place this morning

By Alison Bagley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 9:12am

A moped rider has been seriously injured after a crash with a car on the A6 at Rushden.

The crash took place at about 6.45am today (Wednesday) at the junction between Avenue Road and Bedford Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The collision happened at about 6.45am at the junction between Avenue Road and Bedford Road and involved a car and a moped.

File picture

“The rider of the moped has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

