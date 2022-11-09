Moped rider left with 'serious injuries' after Rushden A6 crash
The incident took place this morning
A moped rider has been seriously injured after a crash with a car on the A6 at Rushden.
The crash took place at about 6.45am today (Wednesday) at the junction between Avenue Road and Bedford Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The collision happened at about 6.45am at the junction between Avenue Road and Bedford Road and involved a car and a moped.
“The rider of the moped has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”