Months of roadworks to improve the A45 near Wellingborough are on schedule for completion before Christmas.

Essential maintenance works have been taking place along the A45 between Great Doddington (Junction 11) and the Wilby Way roundabout (A45/A509) since the start of September.

The work has been carried out by National Highways (formerly Highways England).

Speaking ahead of the work, National Highways construction assurance manager, David Marlow, said: “This vital work will mean safer and smoother journeys for people using the A45 as it will address the current issues on the route and help prevent further damage.”

Drivers have faced some disruption while the work has been taking place, with some full carriageway closures required to carry out the planned maintenance over the past few months.

However, it looks like an end is in sight with National Highways confident they will finish the work this month as expected.

A spokesman for National Highways told the Northants Telegraph: “We are on schedule and will be finishing the work before Christmas.

"We have carried out repairs to the embankment where there has been slippage, two on the eastbound carriageway and one on the westbound carriageway.

"Also the road surface has been resurfaced where required, and road markings and studs reinstated.

"Repairs or replacements of the existing drainage system have also been undertaken.”

