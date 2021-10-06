Months of road delays ahead as Kettering junctions work set to start

The mini-roundabout at the junction of Barton Road, Pytchley Road and London Road.

Motorists will face queues, delays and diversions when a major project to improve two busy Kettering junctions starts next week.

Highways workers are set to extend left turn lanes at the intersection of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue, with preparation works beginning on October 16.

And when that junction upgrade is complete, they will move just down the road to create a larger roundabout with wider approaches to replace the current mini-roundabout, where London Road meets Barton Road and Pytchley Road.

Both junctions are set to be completed in March 2022 when they are resurfaced.

The work is being paid for by Section 106 agreement contributions from the developer of the nearby Hanwood Park site, which will see 5,500 homes built to the east of the town.

North Northamptonshire Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Without the works the local road network and consequently the lives of local residents would be detrimentally affected.

“This is a great use of developer contributions to make sure that we balance much needed growth with associated improvements to transport infrastructure.”

Both of these junctions currently experience delays and congestion during the morning and evening peak periods, which the council say will only worsen as the development grows.

The project will be done in three phases:

Phase one – Barton Road and Windmill Avenue junction - October 16 to December 2021

Phase two - London Road, Pytchley Road and Barton Road roundabout – January 2022 to February/March 2022

Phase three – overnight resurfacing work at both junctions – February/March 2022

The existing traffic signals will also be upgraded, the highway resurfaced and new road markings applied.

The majority of the works will take place on weekdays between 8am and 5pm with temporary traffic signals installed to manage traffic.

Some weekend road closures are needed at the start of the project for preparation works, with some further overnight road closures towards the end of the works so resurfacing can take place.

A number of trees will be removed during the preparation works. The council say 115 trees will be planted when the scheme is complete.

Road closures will take place at:

Windmill Avenue for preparation works - Saturday, October 16 (8am) to Sunday, October 17 (5pm) with the diversion using Deeble Road and Warkton Lane

Windmill Avenue - Saturday, October 23, 8am to 5pm

Barton Road - Saturday, October 23 (8am) to Sunday, October 24 (5pm) with the diversion using the A14 junction 9 to 10 and the A509.

Works will start on-site for phase one on Monday, October 18.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “We welcome the growth to the east of Kettering and the associated benefits that this brings in boosting the local economy but It’s essential that we have the right infrastructure in place to allow this to happen.

“This project allows us to make those vital improvements to the road network and once complete, make people’s journeys easier.”