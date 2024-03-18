Monthly members club celebrates 50th anniversary as Rushden Probus Club marks golden anniversary with guest speaker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden & District Probus Club celebrated a special anniversary on Wednesday, March 6, 50 years after it was founded on the same day in 1974.

Thirty-one members started the club and it continues to meet monthly, on the first Wednesday of each month.

The anniversary took place at John White Golf Club in Bedford Road, and included guest speaker Daisie-Belle Downer, a radio presenter and producer with both local and national radio.

A spokesman said: “Members, who celebrated with their wives and partners, were captivated with Daisie-Belle’s talk about her life on the roller coaster of the broadcasting ladder.

“She told her audience that she had worked on various radio stations throughout the UK specialising in live, pre-recorded and educational videos. Daisie has produced events, written scripts and is regularly called upon for voice-overs in many adverts.”

The club was once a product of the Rotary Club of Rushden, and is an association of retired or semi-retired professional businessmen and others who enjoy the social interaction and fellowship prevalent in the club.

Now at its home of John White Golf Club, members enjoy a meal, a speaker of interest and the fellowship, friendship and companionship of other members. The club is non-political and non-sectarian, is autonomous and chooses its own rules and programme.