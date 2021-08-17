Modified car exhausts lead to 'notable rise in complaints about excessive noise' from Kettering residents

Car owners in Kettering with noisy exhausts have been warned to pipe down and slow up or face their vehicles being seized after an increase in complaints to police.

Since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, there has been an increase in complaints about large gatherings at car parks in Northfield Avenue and Carina Road as well as in the town centre.

Officers from the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have warned car enthusiasts that anti-social driving in the town will not be tolerated.

Owners of 'modified' cars have been seen in car parks around Kettering

As well as complaints from residents about being kept awake by vehicle’s exhausts that have been modified from the manufacturer’s specification to create excessive noise, the NPT has also received reports of drivers using the main routes in and out of the town to drive at excessive speeds or to 'drift' their vehicles.

PC Tamlin Rees of the Kettering NPT said: “We’ve seen a notable rise in complaints about excessive noise created by modified exhausts and anti-social driving across the town since the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

“This type of behaviour not only causes concerns for our local communities but is simply unacceptable and dangerous. The consequences when things go wrong can be devastating and life-changing for those involved or left behind.

“We will be out and about across the town, working with our partners to educate drivers with regards to the impact their driving behaviour has on their neighbours and local communities.

The sound of noisy exhaust pipes has been disturbing residents

“Ideally, we don’t want to seize vehicles or issue fixed penalty notices, but we will not hesitate to take robust and appropriate action against those who continue to drive their vehicles in an anti-social, careless or dangerous manner.”

Officers will be using dispersal powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to move people on to prevent further incidents, however, they are aware this could displace the issue.

PC Rees added: “As we’re moving vehicles away from one area, we are conscious that drivers may meet at other locations, and we would encourage residents and local communities to help by reporting this to us.

“Likewise, anyone who has information about repeated anti-social driving in their communities to contact us, as having this information allows us to properly target our resources where they are needed.”

Anyone with information about anti-social or dangerous driving is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or if there is an immediate threat to life, call 999 in an emergency.