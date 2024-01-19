News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

‘Modest’ job losses at Corby’s Tata Steel plant as as Port Talbot reels from news of blast furnace closures

The company formally announced the devastating news today
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Corby’s Tata Steel site will face job losses after the closure of Port Talbot’s blast furnaces, the company has confirmed this afternoon (Friday, January 19).

The firm announced today that there will be about 2,800 job losses across its business as it drastically alters the way it makes steel. An unknown number of those will be in Corby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traditional blast furnaces at the Welsh plant will be replaced with greener electric arc furnaces which will use UK scrap as their raw material.

Most Popular
Jobs will be lost at Corby steelworks as Port Talbot is rocked by news of blast furnace closures. Image: National WorldJobs will be lost at Corby steelworks as Port Talbot is rocked by news of blast furnace closures. Image: National World
Jobs will be lost at Corby steelworks as Port Talbot is rocked by news of blast furnace closures. Image: National World

The steel train from Port Talbot brings coil to Corby’s Weldon Road plant every morning, which is then used to produce tubes.

The changes mean that during a four-year transition period, the materials used in Corby will likely have to be imported.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph this afternoon, a company spokesman said: “The majority of the jobs will be lost in Port Talbot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will know more when consultation with staff starts next week but every site will have some job losses.

Coil from Port Talbot arrives daily to Corby where it is made into tubes. Image: National WorldCoil from Port Talbot arrives daily to Corby where it is made into tubes. Image: National World
Coil from Port Talbot arrives daily to Corby where it is made into tubes. Image: National World

"We believe the impact on jobs at most of the downstream sites will be modest.”

He said that it was hoped that some of the job losses at Corby could be absorbed by not filling vacancies or by voluntary redundancies and that there would be no significant strategic changes at the tube works.

It will take four years before the electric arc furnace system is in operation and during that time it’s thought that Tata will import that 30-tonne blocks that it currently casts at the Port Talbot, which ultimately become Corby steel tubes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The downstream sites will be kept supplied during the transition,” said the spokesman.

Corby steel tubes are used in landmark buildings around the world. Image: National WorldCorby steel tubes are used in landmark buildings around the world. Image: National World
Corby steel tubes are used in landmark buildings around the world. Image: National World

Back in 1980, 10,000 steelmaking jobs were lost overnight in Corby when the works closed down, leaving just the tube making plant in Weldon Road.

One Corby steelworker today said there was huge sympathy among workers. He said: “We know what they’re going through in Port Talbot because our own fathers went through this in the 80s.

“We feel really great solidarity with them.

"The management haven’t been able to tell us if jobs are going to be affected in Corby but we’re not really thinking about that so much at the moment. Not with what’s happened to our colleagues. It’s really awful.”

Related topics:CorbyNorthants Telegraph