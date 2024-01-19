Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s Tata Steel site will face job losses after the closure of Port Talbot’s blast furnaces, the company has confirmed this afternoon (Friday, January 19).

The firm announced today that there will be about 2,800 job losses across its business as it drastically alters the way it makes steel. An unknown number of those will be in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditional blast furnaces at the Welsh plant will be replaced with greener electric arc furnaces which will use UK scrap as their raw material.

Jobs will be lost at Corby steelworks as Port Talbot is rocked by news of blast furnace closures. Image: National World

The steel train from Port Talbot brings coil to Corby’s Weldon Road plant every morning, which is then used to produce tubes.

The changes mean that during a four-year transition period, the materials used in Corby will likely have to be imported.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph this afternoon, a company spokesman said: “The majority of the jobs will be lost in Port Talbot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will know more when consultation with staff starts next week but every site will have some job losses.

Coil from Port Talbot arrives daily to Corby where it is made into tubes. Image: National World

"We believe the impact on jobs at most of the downstream sites will be modest.”

He said that it was hoped that some of the job losses at Corby could be absorbed by not filling vacancies or by voluntary redundancies and that there would be no significant strategic changes at the tube works.

It will take four years before the electric arc furnace system is in operation and during that time it’s thought that Tata will import that 30-tonne blocks that it currently casts at the Port Talbot, which ultimately become Corby steel tubes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The downstream sites will be kept supplied during the transition,” said the spokesman.

Corby steel tubes are used in landmark buildings around the world. Image: National World

Back in 1980, 10,000 steelmaking jobs were lost overnight in Corby when the works closed down, leaving just the tube making plant in Weldon Road.

One Corby steelworker today said there was huge sympathy among workers. He said: “We know what they’re going through in Port Talbot because our own fathers went through this in the 80s.

“We feel really great solidarity with them.