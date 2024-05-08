Mixed opinions as plans submitted for new skate park in Wellingborough's Bassetts Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposal has been submitted for a new skating facility in Wellingborough’s Bassetts Park, which has been met with a great deal of support by locals, but not without its fair share of hesitation.

The plans were validated by North Northants Council (NNC) on April 17, and could see the existing skate park demolished with a new one built to the rear of the park.

It would mean that the current site would be demolished, but many believe this is the best solution, ensuring local skaters can enjoy their hobby in a safe and accessible spot in the future.

The skate park in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough

A new skate park would ‘lift spirits and improve mental health’

The change is supported by locals that use the facilities, who have also been eager to highlight the positive impact it will have on the town’s recreational offerings.

Dean Stone, of the Wellingborough Skatepark Group that was instrumental in bringing the idea about, said: “Wellingborough has a huge population yet nothing for kids to do here at all.

“If you don’t have a car there is nowhere to take your kids really.

Proposed elevations from Westfield Road

“Outdoor activities are hugely important for people of all ages. With all that is/has been going on in the world, people need things that will lift their spirits and improve mental health."

Should the plans be approved, work would begin on the new ramps, which would also include the installation of two CCTV cameras and solar lighting around the skate park. It would sit 35 metres from Westfield Road and 56 metres from the nearest houses in St Barnabas Street.

Police have given a strong recommendation that CCTV should be considered, as it would help deter and anti-social behaviour (ASB)/crime from users of the skate park. The application believes the location within Bassetts Park is visible from the road for natural surveillance, meaning it will deter ASB issues, and will be closer to the nearby play area to make it easier for parents of children using both at the same time.

To mitigate the loss of green space in the park, as well as reinstating the old space to grass, two sorbus and two prunus trees will be planted in its place.

Members of Wellingborough Skatepark Group believe that a new facility will help improve community spirit

Jay Setford, a supporter of the plans, said: “It will be a great thing that improves the current facilities and gives young people the chance to get into something. The town is lacking in things for young people to do so I hope it is approved.”

Daniel Bates, from Wellingborough, added: “As a homeowner in Wellingborough and a father to a 17 and 15 year-old, we have enjoyed using local skate parks in Northamptonshire, but always have to travel to either Kettering, Irthlingborough, Thrapston or Northampton due to Bassetts Park not being fit for purpose.

“If you use Ise Lodge skate park in Kettering as an example, you can sit and watch the park and you will witness individuals, families, or groups of all ages enjoying a sporting activity together. These skate parks are the breeding grounds for future Olympic stars or kids that just want to express themselves.

“Cycling and skateboarding are inclusive Olympic disciplines that all ages can enjoy.”

The current park will be demolished and replaced with a new facility (inset)

The location of the current skate park is in close proximity to St Barnabas C of E School, with the plans noting that noises can be heard and ‘smells’ can drift into the playground. It is not viable to move it further forward as that space is commonly used for events such as Concert in the Park and the funfair, so towards the back and in a more open area is believed to be the ideal spot.

“It is a ludicrous, short-sighted proposal”

However, some public comments on the application are not as complimentary of the plans, citing the size of the development and the potential for anti-social behaviour as reasons why should the skate park be moved.

One commenter said: “Bassetts Park is too small for the size of this proposal.

"There are many neighbours in extreme close proximity who suffered damage to properties and verbal abuse when the other ramps were used regularly. While they are not used as much for skating anymore, the problems with drugs, littering, and noise continue.“In the proposed new location there will no longer be sufficient space for kids to play football as they do now. It will also impact negatively on dog walkers who frequent this park because of the green space and the ability to walk dogs while dropping kids at the schools.

A joint letter from St Barnabas C of E and Freeman's Endowed CE Junior Academy also objects to the proposal, calling it ‘ludicrous’ and ‘short-sighted’, believing a relocation to Croyland Park to be a better solution.

It reads: “It is extremely disappointing that initial concerns regarding the suitability of Bassett’s Close as the host location have been ignored.

“We strongly object to the relocation of the proposed skate park to the top of Bassetts Park and would like the council to thoroughly consider moving the skate park to Croyland Park, where it will have little effect on educational establishments or housing.

"There is clearly evidence of antisocial behaviour at the existing skate park and relocating the skate park to the top of Bassetts Park will simply relocate the issues.

"It is a ludicrous, short-sighted proposal which will ruin the park for all of those families and members of the community who currently value and use it.”

The schools would, however, support ‘the updating of the current one’ despite it being closer to St Barnabas and supposedly still affected by anti-social behaviour.

Bassetts’ current ramps are ‘possibly Northants' worst skate park’

A consultation was held in January 2021 to give people a chance to share their concerns about the possibility of a new skate park, and highlight key issues with the existing facilities. That dialogue with local residents shaped the park’s final design in the new area.

If the plans move forward, the current site would be demolished and reinstated with grass.

On the subject of the current skate park site, Dean Stone added: “The existing park is badly designed. It has potholes and cracks in the ground big enough to trip on, let alone skate on, so it is dangerous and is a waste of land as it gets no use.”

A comment on the planning application referred to the existing facilities as ‘possibly Northants' worst skate park.’

Relocation to Croyland Park is considered in the planning documents, and while it is a larger green space and is further away from any residential areas, it is also seen to be less viable due to potential flood risks, and limited public transport availability.

Conversely, Bassetts Park was selected due to the existence of a skate park already within its boundaries, and its nearby proximity to play facilities as well as being close to bus links with the surrounding villages.