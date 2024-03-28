Mission accomplished - Wellingborough woman successfully visits all 51 trig points in Northamptonshire to raise awareness for suicide prevention charity
A Wellingborough woman’s quest to raise awareness for a suicide prevention charity came to a close on March 22, as Caren Johnston has completed her journey to visit every trig point in Northamptonshire.
Caren set out on January 1 to visit all the local triangulation stations (commonly known as trig points) in an effort to raise awareness for Papyrus.
Now, all 51 have been visited and documented, as Caren ended the journey by paying a visit to the county’s first in Cold Ashby.
She said: “It’s all done and I feel a bit bereft now because there’s nothing left to do, it’s quite a sad feeling really.
"It’s been difficult because I’ve had to work it around two jobs and children at school and college. It’s been difficult, but it was worth it, it was good fun.
"Hopefully this has gone a small way to helping raise awareness for the charity.”
Caren’s journey has taken her through icy conditions, flooded hilltops and spring views, having walked through two seasons and finishing on March 22. She said her favourite to visit was in Barby, because of its’ ‘fantastic views’.
Trig points were used from the mid-1930s by Ordnance Survey to find a detailed shape of the country based on the angles between each point.
In February, Caren had visited and mapped 29, and over the past month has swept up the remaining 22.
One in particular could have been tough, as there is a trig point within the grounds of Silverstone racing circuit. Thankfully, Caren was able to tick it off the list.
Caren’s aim was always to raise awareness for Papyrus, a UK-wide suicide prevention charity that is tackling the preventable problem head-on, working with communities across the UK and helping to support and educate people about mental health and suicide prevention for young adults.
The fundraiser is still live, and can be found here.