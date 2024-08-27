Mission accomplished as ‘stubborn’ Kerry finishes 'English Channel' swim for Macmillan cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Higham Ferrers has completed the tough challenge of swimming 21 miles in support of the cancer charity, Macmillan.

Kerry Groom, from Higham Ferrers, took on the challenge of swimming the equivalent of the English Channel during June and July. While a medical issue derailed her plans somewhat, Kerry completed the task, raising £1,223 for Macmillan in a process that ‘had its ups and downs’.

She said: "There isn’t anyone around who doesn’t know anyone who hasn’t been diagnosed with some form of cancer. For me, this has really kickstarted the idea that there is a life after a cancer diagnosis.

“I never for a moment thought I would swim 21 miles, let alone 21 miles in what accounted for around 20 days. I never thought I would have the get up and go to do that, but I did.

Kerry Groom from Higham Ferrers has raised £1,223 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a charity swim/UGC

“I’ve got a life to live, and the swimming has really helped with my headspace. You do think ‘what if it comes back’ and this has focused my mind on something really positive, and I feel better in myself than I have done in years, regardless of cancer.

“I wasn’t just sponsored by friends and family it was acquaintances of by children too. It’s amazing the people who will put their hand in their pocket.”

A holiday in Greece prompted the inspiration to begin Macmillan’s national challenge, Kerry took to it like a duck to water, completing laps of the pool at Wellingborough’s Waendel Leisure Centre.

Despite the challenges, Kerry finished the challenge with a day to spare, ‘because I’m a stubborn woman.’

Kerry, 57, was diagnosed with cancer in February 2023 and underwent treatment at Kettering General Hospital. August 9 this year marked the first anniversary of receiving the all clear.

Recording her sessions using Waendel’s swim tag on her wrist, Kerry was able to record lap times, distance, and speed, giving the challenge an added motivator.

Another personal goal for Kerry was to get a Macmillan towel, handed to the first 40 people who have raised £750 for the charity. Kerry received her towel, and in the coming days will head back to Greece to reserve her sunbed in style.

Kerry’s online fundraiser is still open, and can be found here.