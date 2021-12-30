Missing teenager with links to Wellingborough being urged to contact family

A teenager with links to Wellingborough has been urged to contact police or his family to let them know he is 'safe and well'.

Northamptonshire Police officers have re-appealed for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Devondre Medford.

He was last seen the night before Halloween at around 3.55pm on Saturday, October 30 at Blaenau Ffestiniog train station in North Wales.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police in Wellingborough are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

"Devondre, 15, has been missing since October 31, and is being urged to contact police or family members to let them know he is safe and well."

The teenager is 5ft 3in, is slim and has short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a black coat and grey trainers.

It is believed he could be in Wellingborough, Birmingham, Southport, Cheshire or North Wales where he has links.

