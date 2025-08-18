Missing teenage girl last seen in Desborough may have travelled to London

A missing teenage girl, last seen in Desborough, may be in the Corby-Kettering area or have travelled to London.

Northants Police has asked people to get in touch if they have seen 16-year-old Alexis who was last seen at around 10.30pm on Friday (August 15).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Have you seen missing girl Alexis, aged 16? Alexis was last seen in Desborough at around 10.30pm on Friday (August 15).

“She is thought to be in the Kettering/Corby area, or may have travelled to London.”

When Alexis was last seen, she was wearing a black jumper and black shorts. She is described as white, of slim build, and has black shoulder length hair.

Anyone who has seen Alexis or has information about where she is, should call Northants Police on 999 quoting incident number 163 of August 16.

Northants Police added: “Alexis, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”