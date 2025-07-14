Missing person alert for Bea last seen in Rushden
A missing person appeal has been issued for a woman last seen in Rushden.
Northants Police said: “Can you help us find missing person - Bea?
“Bea was last seen in the Rushden area at 9pm on Sunday, July 13, and is described as 6ft 3in, with long, dark-coloured hair in braids and wearing a white top, black and pink trousers, and pink crocs.
“Anyone who has seen Bea or knows where Bea is should call Northamptonshire Police on 999 quoting reference number MPE1/2204/25.”
