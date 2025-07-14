Missing person alert for Bea last seen in Rushden

A missing person appeal has been issued for a woman last seen in Rushden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police said: “Can you help us find missing person - Bea?

“Bea was last seen in the Rushden area at 9pm on Sunday, July 13, and is described as 6ft 3in, with long, dark-coloured hair in braids and wearing a white top, black and pink trousers, and pink crocs.

“Anyone who has seen Bea or knows where Bea is should call Northamptonshire Police on 999 quoting reference number MPE1/2204/25.”