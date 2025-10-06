Missing man last seen in Kettering two weeks ago might be traced using your CCTV or doorbell footage

A missing man last seen in Kettering two weeks ago might be traced using CCTV and doorbell footage and Northants Police has asked for help locating him.

It’s a fortnight since 41-year-old Marc was sighted on CCTV at 2.50pm on September 22 in Warren Hill, Kettering, when he was seen heading towards Rothwell Road.

Warren Hill is the road near Kettering Crematorium and is part of Rothwell Road.

Marc, from Desborough is white, 6ft 2in, with dark hair and a beard and moustache. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing jeans and black hoodie.

“Anyone in the area with CCTV which may have captured Marc, or anyone driving in the area at the time who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to get in touch immediately.

If you have seen Marc, have any relevant video footage, or know where he may be, please call urgently on 999 quoting missing person reference MPK1/3042/25.

Northants Police added: “Marc if you see this appeal, please call us – we just want to make sure you are OK.”