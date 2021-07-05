MISSING: Concerns grow over Corby schoolboy who vanished last week
Have you seen 15-year-old Max, last seen in the town on Thursday afternoon?
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:48 pm
Police are growing increasingly concerned over the safety of a Corby 15-year-old who vanished last Thursday (July 1).
Officers say Max Boulton was last seen at around 3pm wearing all black clothing.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said. "Max is described as a white male, 5ft 10in and slim with short, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes.
"We would like Max to make contact to let us know he is safe. Or, if anyone sees Max or has information relating to where he may be, please call 101 using missing person reference number MPC1/1944/21.