MISSING: Concerns grow over Corby schoolboy who vanished last week

Officers say Max Boulton was last seen at around 3pm wearing all black clothing.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said. "Max is described as a white male, 5ft 10in and slim with short, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes.

"We would like Max to make contact to let us know he is safe. Or, if anyone sees Max or has information relating to where he may be, please call 101 using missing person reference number MPC1/1944/21.