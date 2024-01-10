News you can trust since 1897
Missing 13-year-old last seen in Northampton could be in Corby or Wellingborough - have you seen her?

Police say Chloe is believed to be in Corby
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT
Police are appealing for help to track down a missing teenager, who has links to three Northamptonshire towns.

13-year-old Chloe was last seen in Northampton on Tuesday (January 9).

Police say Chloe is believed to be in Corby but also has links to Wellingborough.

13-year-old Chloe was last seen in Northampton on Tuesday January 9.13-year-old Chloe was last seen in Northampton on Tuesday January 9.
She is described as about 5ft 4ins and of a slim build with ginger hair. It is not known what she may be wearing.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Chloe or anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: MPN4/86/24.

