More than 75 stalls selling Christmas crafts, gifts and artisan food will be at Wicksteed Park this weekend for Miranda’s annual fundraising event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10.30am until 5pm on Saturday, November 16 and 10.30am until 4pm on Sunday, November 17, people will have the opportunity to shop locally at the park ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Miranda Hetzel’s annual market is in support of the British Heart Foundation and the Air Ambulance Service, two charities she holds dear after her late husband, Andy Simms, suffered a heart attack and subsequently died after taking part in a parkrun in 2018. To date, Miranda and her family have used the annual event to raise £22,000 in Andy’s memory.

Miranda said: “What started off as a one-off event in memory of my late husband seems to have become an annual one and has grown into something which is now supporting lots of local charities and local businesses.

The craft market at Wicksteed Park is in memory of Miranda's late husband, Andy Simms

“I remarried recently, and my new husband and some of his children now help with the event too. We encourage people to shop local whilst also raising funds for charity.”

Wicksteed Park’s Sway Rider and carousel will be operating between 11am and 4pm on both days, with tickets available from the gift shop.

The market is also an opportunity to shine a light on other local charities, as Miranda also invites up to eight other organisations to set up tables for free at the event.

Children go free, and entry to the event is £3 per adult, to be paid on the door. 50 percent of all door proceeds are donated to charity. Normal Wicksteed car park charges apply.