'Mindless' vandalism of nest boxes at Rushden lake nature reserve harms 'defenceless' birds

Vandalism of nest boxes at a Nene Valley beauty spot has been dubbed 'mindless' by police officers investigating an incident at a nature reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police Rural Crime Team officers are appealing for information after nesting facilities were destroyed at a Rushden nature reserve.

On Tuesday, June 24, an artificial sand martin nesting bank was damaged and two nests destroyed at Otter Lake, at the Irthlingborough end of the Nene Wetlands nature reserve, which is run by The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs & Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nesting bank had panels pulled off and broken, and tubes filled with sand for the birds to nest in were thrown in the lake.

An artificial sand martin nesting bank was damaged and two nests destroyed at Otter Lake, at the Irthlingborough end of the Nene Wetlands nature reserve, which is run by the Wildlife Trust/Northants Police

PC Emerson Knights, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “Our team is dedicated to tackling wildlife crime and take reports like this very seriously.

“What happened to these nests was a mindless act of criminal damage that has harmed defenceless birds and caused a lot of upset for trust staff and visitors. We’re appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting incident reference 25000372274.”

Anyone with information asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/bC7h9 and https://orlo.uk/1omOU

Quote reference number 25000372274.