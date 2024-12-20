Million pound Kettering pitch refurbishment gets go-ahead

The football pitch at KLV has been out of use for the last five years and has suffered from vandalism and antisocial behaviour. Credit: Google

£1m has been approved for the refurbishment of the Kettering Leisure Village pitch, track and pavilion

A sports pitch in Kettering, which has been ‘condemned’ for half a decade for health and safety issues, has been given the green light to start on £1m renovation works.

The artificial sports pitch, at Thurston Drive, was awarded a massive £810,330 grant from the Football Foundation to improve the existing facilities and allow the Northamptonshire Football Association to use it as a base in future. The project is one of around 30 which received backing from The Lionesses Futures Fund- a £30 million cash injection from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

A further financial commitment of £150k has also been contributed by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and £50,000 from the Northamptonshire Football Association to boost the scheme to its million-pound price tag.

In 2019, the artificial pitch was condemned as unsafe and it has not been used for any formal activities since. During this time, it has attracted anti-social behaviour and continued damage and vandalism. Council papers say it is in “desperate need” of refurbishment, as is the pavilion that accompanies it.

Improvements for the football grounds and 30-year-old pavilion include the redevelopment of the artificial surface of the football pitch to a “3G Pitch surface”, improved lighting and spectator areas. The pavilion will also be renovated with improved changing facilities, a new athletics club room and a café to ensure it meets the needs of football and the athletics club.

Cllr Helen Howell, executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “There is real excitement and anticipation about this project.

“The funding has come through with the success of our wonderful Lioness football team and I think everybody around this table was probably watching those games in anticipation and they did exceptionally well. It’s fantastic to see that women and girls’ football is starting to take off and this will support that.”

The Lionesses Futures Fund was announced in November 2023, to recognise the historic achievements of all the players at the EURO 2022, as well as the World Cup 2023. The funding application has been successful because the Kettering site has demonstrated that it’s set to deliver a ‘best-in-class experience’ for women and girls.