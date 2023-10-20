Millbrook Community Harvest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millbrook Junior and Millbrook Infant Schools have combined efforts in their recent Harvest event. Staff and pupils were able to donate items such as tins of food, cereals and long-life products. Both schools held Harvest Assemblies to help the children learn about saying thank you and being grateful.

The Headteacher of Millbrook Infant School, Daniel Chelariu-Smith, said: “Thank you to all the families in our community who came together to make such a generous donation for an important local charity. We’ve been learning about kindness in our values assemblies this term and it has been lovely to see that kindness in action over this harvest period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millbrook Junior School Head Pupil, Alex Bennell said: “I think it was kind to gather food for people who need it and I enjoyed having the feeling of knowing that I helped somebody.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millbrook Junior School Pupils