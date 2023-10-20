Millbrook Community Harvest
Millbrook Junior and Millbrook Infant Schools have combined efforts in their recent Harvest event. Staff and pupils were able to donate items such as tins of food, cereals and long-life products. Both schools held Harvest Assemblies to help the children learn about saying thank you and being grateful.
The Headteacher of Millbrook Infant School, Daniel Chelariu-Smith, said: “Thank you to all the families in our community who came together to make such a generous donation for an important local charity. We’ve been learning about kindness in our values assemblies this term and it has been lovely to see that kindness in action over this harvest period.”
Millbrook Junior School Head Pupil, Alex Bennell said: “I think it was kind to gather food for people who need it and I enjoyed having the feeling of knowing that I helped somebody.”
Kettering Independent Foodbank exists to provide people with food in a time of crisis. Their aim is to meet the basic food needs for three days. They also seek to help to identify and resolve the underlying issues that cause food poverty. Did you know that in August of this year they issued 6744 meals (this was an increase of 65% during the same month the previous year)? Donations can be made in Coop, Lidl and Sainsburys stores.