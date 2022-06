A Thrapston shop has been forced to close after a van crashed through its frontage, destroying its glass entrance doors and cracking the brickwork.

One Stop in Oundle Road was hit just after midnight on Wednesday, June 8, when a white Ford Transit van smashed into it.

The shop’s ceiling was brought down in the incident.

One-Stop convenience store in Oundle Road, Thrapston

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Nothing appears to have been stolen.”