Merry Knitmas! Christmas arrives in Irthlingborough High Street.

Following on from the success of their crown bollard toppers to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and poppies which adorned St Peter’s Church to mark Remembrance Day, Rebecca Paine, Christine Gracey and Debbie Howell from Irthlingborough WI’s craft group set about their latest challenge. Some of the covers were given to local schools and youth groups for them to decorate, making it an activity involving all generations of the town.

Local children, from Irthlingborough Junior School, Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School and Huxlow Academy as well as The Mayor of Irthlingborough, Cllr Ethan Hopkinson, joined Irthlingborough WI for the occasion. The Mayor of Irthlingborough said ‘I’d like to say thank you to the ladies from Irthlingborough WI for another spectacular display which will brighten up our High Street over the festive period’. Many local businesses, organisations and individuals have helped the WI in their mission by providing sponsorship.