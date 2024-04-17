Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A men's suicide prevention charity opened their new branch in Corby on Monday (April 15).

Andy's Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They want to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.

The club is open every Monday (except bank holidays) from 7pm

Spokesman Stuart Fawcett said: “It’s that safe space where guys can come along, get stuff off their chest, keep that pressure pot down, and be able to look forward to a future, look forward to hope.

“It’s a really special place where it is okay to talk.”

The club is a welcoming space for men to go along and have a chat as well as a cup of tea and a biscuit.

Members sit in a circle and pass a ball around. The ball signifies who’s turn it is to talk. If you do not wish to speak, you can pass the ball on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have five questions each week, the first three remain the same each week, they are: How has your week been? A positive from your week? Anything to get off your chest?

The last two questions change each week and are designed to let you leave on a bit of a lighter note with a smile on your face.

The idea behind a club in Corby came from Jake Wise, who lives in the town and had been attending the Stamford club.

Jake became a facilitator at Andy’s Man Club and made it his goal to get a club started in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I always knew I wanted to start something up in Corby. I felt like it would make a really big positive impact.

“I spoke to Stuart at the end of last year and said ‘As soon as we get into 2024, I’m giving you my accountability, I’m giving you my word, I want to get this started’.

News of the club’s opening has been well received by many people who believe it is a service that was really needed in the town.

Jake said: “People have been so passionate and so enthusiastic. The amount of positivity we’ve had has been so heartwarming. We’ve been really grateful that they’ve been welcoming us in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake says he is aware that one of the hardest steps for men is walking through the front door for the first time.

He said: “When I first learned about ‘Andy’s’ it took me about a month to come in and even then I couldn’t come in by myself, a lot of lads do and that takes a lot of guts. It’s a hard drive, a hard walk, a hard however they get in.

“You’re going to have a group of lads that will welcome you, they’re going to think and feel the same as you, you’re not going to be alone feeling how you feel or thinking how you think.

“Just give us a shot, if it’s not your thing, the worst you can say is ‘I’ve tried my best at something’ but if it does work for you, it could be life-changing.”