Witnesses are being sought after a man was left with facial injuries in a Raunds pub last month.

Two men entered The World Upside Down in Marshalls Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 12. They were informed that the bar had closed, after which an ‘altercation’ took place, and a man his 50s was injured.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The men continued to try to enter the pub and an altercation took place, which resulted in a man in his 50s being punched in the face and sustaining facial injuries which required medical attention.

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the pub at closing time or who may have any information which could assist in identifying the offender.”

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 12 Image: Google Maps

After the assault, he drove off in a vehicle with the other man.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s, around 5ft 8in and of a slim build. They say he had shoulder length dreadlocks, and was wearing a grey tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Those who may have information that could help are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000407688.