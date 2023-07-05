Men seriously injured in fight at A14 services remain in hospital four days after ‘large-scale disturbance’

Two men seriously injured in a ‘large-scale disturbance’ at an A14 service station remain in hospital four days after the fight.

Emergency services had been called to the Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2) after reports of two groups of men fighting.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the incident are continuing with the three men arrested released on police bail.

Thrapston A14 Junction 13 services includes a Travelodge

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Investigations are continuing into this incident. Both men remain in hospital and the three men arrested have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

But Northants Police say they are unable to disclose the weapons used in the brawl or the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims.

Eye-witnesses told this paper that they saw a van parked near the Travelodge surrounded by debris with ‘grown men’ fighting.

A taxi driver visiting the services, that houses branches of Subway, Burger King and Greggs, saw one of the victims being moved to an ambulance surrounded by paramedics.

Thrapston A14 services include a Burger King, Subway and Greggs

Northants Police confirmed that two men, aged 47 and 59, remain in hospital, with their condition described as ‘serious but stable’. A third man – aged 51 – was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged.

Three men aged 39, 37 and 29 from Cambridgeshire, Surrey and Portsmouth respectively, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm, have been released on police bail.