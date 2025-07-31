Men released after police investigation continues into fatal Pytchley crossroads limousine crash
A passenger in a limousine sadly died in the crash at the junction between Pytchley, Orlingbury and Broughton at about 10.15pm on Tuesday (July 29).
The woman in her 40s was a passenger in a black Mercedes 220E limousine-type vehicle that collided with a black Citroen DS3 car. A nine-year-old girl was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The 53-year-old man from Sandy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“The 22-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care/consideration while unfit through drugs, causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.”
Four other passengers from the Mercedes – an adult and three children – were taken to hospital for minor injuries along with two passengers - adult and child - from the Citroen.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 25000445341 when providing any information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.