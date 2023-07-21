Two men have been jailed for 20 months after they admitted growing cannabis worth around £500,000 at a property in Rushden.

Renald Cela, and Praka Dionis both aged 22, were arrested by Northamptonshire Police after a raid in Northampton Road.

The execution of a misuse of drugs warrant took place during a national month-long operation tackling the organised crime gangs (OCGs) responsible for cannabis factories.

Renald Cela (left) and Praka Dionis (right) /Northamptonshire-Police

Police discovered more than 500 cannabis plants and growing equipment in the property on June 7.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nichola Carroll, of the force’s criminal investigation department, said: “Tackling drug harm is one of our matters of priority, and as part of Operation Mille our officers executed 21 search warrants during June, targeting those growing and selling cannabis in our county.

“Cannabis-related crime is not low level, and OCGs are often responsible for significant exploitation and violence in the protection of their cannabis factories, which can generate serious revenue.

“Every cannabis farm that is shut down is a win in the fight against organised crime, and I am pleased to see these two men sent to prison for their involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.”

Cela and Dionis, both of no fixed address, went on to admit one charge of the production of cannabis.