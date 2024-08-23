Men detained by police outside HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough after people seen throwing items over prison walls
People in the area around HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough were told to stay away from the countryside around the prison as armed police scoured the area for people who had been seen near the perimeter.
Members of a nearby fishing lake were told to wait as the search took place just after 9am this morning (Friday, August 23).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Just after 9am this morning (August 23), police officers were called to HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough to reports of people seen to be throwing items over the prison walls.
“Two men in their 30s were detained and remain in police custody at this time.”
Last year, a report on the G4S-run HMP Five Wells ‘super prison’ highlighted a string of issues in the jail including drugs – delivered into the prison by drones and ‘throw overs’ in items such as tennis balls lobbed over the razorwire-topped fences.