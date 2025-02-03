A man from Bedfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after an incident at KFC in Corby left man with a serious leg injury – two other men have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police were called to a the car park of the popular fast-food outlet in Oakley Road, Corby yesterday (Sunday, February 2) just before 1.40pm.

Investigations are being made into the violent incident between the occupants of a red Honda Civic car and a grey Toyota car.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident occurred shortly before 1.40pm, which resulted in a man in his 30s sustaining a serious leg injury following a collision with the Honda Civic.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

A 21-year-old man from Kempston in Bedfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Two other men were also arrested on suspicion of affray. A 21-year-old from Peterborough has been released on police bail pending further enquiries while a 31-year-old man from Birmingham remains in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 25000065253 when providing any information.