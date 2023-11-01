Men arrested following A14 Thrapston travelodge ‘large-scale disturbance’ released with 'no further action'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men who had been arrested following a ‘large-scale disturbance’ at Thrapston Services at Junction 13 of the A14 have been released from police bail.

The men had been arrested after two men were so seriously injured by ‘undisclosed weapons’ they remained in hospital for several days after the fight.

Emergency services had been called to the Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2) after reports of two groups of men fighting.

Three men aged 39, 37 and 29 from Cambridgeshire, Surrey and Portsmouth respectively, had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “I can confirm that the three men arrested in connection with this incident have been released with no further action.”

At the time Northants Police said they were unable to disclose the weapons used in the brawl or the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims.

Eye-witnesses told this paper that they saw a van parked near the Travelodge surrounded by debris with ‘grown men’ fighting.

Thrapston Services at Junction 13 of the A14

A taxi driver visiting the services, that houses branches of Subway, Burger King and Greggs, saw one of the victims being moved to an ambulance surrounded by paramedics.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance critical care crew had flown to the scene where they assessed a patient who was then airlifted to hospital.