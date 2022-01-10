Men accused of tattooing word 'nonce' on sleeping victim's head in North Northants village to appear in court

File picture

Three men are to make their first court appearance this morning after a man was allegedly tattooed with a vile word on the top of his head while he slept.

Labourer Edward Murray, 34, awoke after a drinking session in September 2020 with the word 'nonce' crudely tattooed onto his head. He also had a set of male genitals tattooed underneath the word, and another man's name tattooed on his arm.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Nassington between September 1 and 4, 2020.

Three men have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and will make their first appearance at Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday, December 10).