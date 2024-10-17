Memories of Kettering High School for Girls as new book charting history published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A book chronicling the history of one of Kettering’s most prestigious schools has been published by three ex-pupils.

Memories of Kettering High School tells the story of the establishment of the campus in Bowling Green Road and its later incarnation on a new site in Lewis Road.

Former students Kathy Haigh (nee Dawson), Tricia Neal (nee Zanker) and Hilary Winfield (nee Andrews) complied the book on behalf of Kettering High School Old Girls’ Association.

Using articles, photos and memorabilia, the trio gathered memories from the school’s 63 years – a project that took about two-and-a-half years.

L-r Tricia Neal nee Zanker (1969 - 76) , Hilary Winfield nee Andrews (1966 - 73) and Kathy Haigh nee Dawson (1964-71)/National World

Kathy said: “We felt there had never been a history of the school. I’m really pleased that we have done it – the response has been phenomenal. I just love local history. Some of the things we discovered have been so fascinating. As we say in the book, the opening of Kettering High School was a red letter day for girls' education in Kettering.”

Kettering High School for Girls opened in September 1913 in a new building in Bowling Green Road – now North Northants Council offices – a site shared with Kettering Grammar School for Boys.

Kettering High School for Girls was founded on ‘classical’, ‘traditional’ school principles under Miss Bristol, followed by Miss Whyte. In 1946, students came under the watchful ‘formidable’ eye of headmistress Miss Woodrow, firstly in Bowling Green Road, then on to Lewis Road in 1964.

After she retired in 1972, new headteacher Eileen Lake took the school through the introduction of the Comprehensive education system that ended pupil selection with the 11+ exam.

The 'formidable' Miss Woodrow with a Kettering High School photo and school badges/KHS

Kettering High School ceased to exist in August 1976 when the school amalgamated with Rockingham Road School for Girls.

With 1984 research material by former pupil Catherine Murphy, a booklet produced for the 75th anniversary of the school in 1988, and anecdotes gathered at a Manor House Museum exhibition, and new material, the book uses quotes from pupils.

Remembered in the book are many members of staff, day trips, uniforms, sport teams and school meals.

Printed in Kettering, the initial run of 150 books with a cover price of £10 has been selling quickly with Tricia amazed by the reaction.

Memories of Kettering High School 1913 to 1976

She said: “What has amazed me is meeting all those ladies who went to the school – you realise that they are all over Kettering, and they are all lovely. You assume they have all moved away but they were there.”

Hilary said: “A lot of my year did move away. They went to university or to teacher training college. Miss Woodrow was very formidable. She wanted you to be a doctor or a teacher. It was run on private school lines. You came out with the three ‘Rs’ and common sense.”

Agreeing, Kathy, who became a headteacher, said: “I think it’s given us values that we have taken through life. We came out with a sound education.”

Now with even more material unearthed, the team hope to produce a second edition and a possible follow-up book.

Tricia added: “I think we will end up doing a second edition and there’s enough material to do a second book.”

To order a copy email [email protected].