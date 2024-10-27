Memorial installed at Stanwick Lakes marks 80 years since tragic B17 air crash hopes to be 'lasting tribute' to those lost
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just over 80 years since a tragic air collision between two USAF B17 Flying Fortress aircraft over what is now Stanwick Lakes, the new memorial unveiled on October 17 honours the lives of the 17 lost.
A Stanwick Lakes spokesman said: “The historic event holds great significance in both local and wartime history. Now, located in a peaceful, reflective spot overlooking Brightwater Lake, there will be a lasting tribute. “Led by a team of amazing volunteers, the memorial project is the result of countless hours of research and dedication, and the memorial and installation have been made possible through public donations and a fundraising campaign. “We extend heartfelt thanks to all who donated and supported this project, including but not limited to Irthlingborough Historical Society, Irthlingborough Town Council, Shaw's Carpentry and Construction Ltd, John Abbott, and UPA Colworth.”
The memorial was funded over the course of the year, with the £1,600 needed being raised after a private ceremony on the 80th anniversary.
In February 1944, two B17 Flying Fortress aircrafts, one from 303rd Bombardment Group and the other from 384th Bombardment group based at Grafton Underwood collided.
The collision over the valley resulted in 17 lives lost, and now the names of the fallen are inscribed on the memorial.
Visitors can find the monument by walking towards Sandmartin Bridge and the assault course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.