Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new stone memorial has been installed just few minutes walk from the Stanwick Lakes visitor centre to mark the anniversary of an air collision which saw 17 American airmen lose their life in the skies over Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over 80 years since a tragic air collision between two USAF B17 Flying Fortress aircraft over what is now Stanwick Lakes, the new memorial unveiled on October 17 honours the lives of the 17 lost.

A Stanwick Lakes spokesman said: “The historic event holds great significance in both local and wartime history. Now, located in a peaceful, reflective spot overlooking Brightwater Lake, there will be a lasting tribute. “Led by a team of amazing volunteers, the memorial project is the result of countless hours of research and dedication, and the memorial and installation have been made possible through public donations and a fundraising campaign. “We extend heartfelt thanks to all who donated and supported this project, including but not limited to Irthlingborough Historical Society, Irthlingborough Town Council, Shaw's Carpentry and Construction Ltd, John Abbott, and UPA Colworth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial was funded over the course of the year, with the £1,600 needed being raised after a private ceremony on the 80th anniversary.

The memorial was unveiled on October 17

In February 1944, two B17 Flying Fortress aircrafts, one from 303rd Bombardment Group and the other from 384th Bombardment group based at Grafton Underwood collided.

The collision over the valley resulted in 17 lives lost, and now the names of the fallen are inscribed on the memorial.

Visitors can find the monument by walking towards Sandmartin Bridge and the assault course.