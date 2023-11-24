Member of Corby Superdrug staff assaulted as woman 'tried to remove security tag'

Police believe this woman may be able to help them with their enquiry into an assault at Corby Superdrug. Image: Northants Police

A CCTV still has been released by police looking for a woman who may have information about an assault at Corby Superdrug.

Officers say that a woman had been seen attempting to remove a security tag at the store in Phoenix Parkway and, when challenged, she became aggressive and assaulted a member of staff.

The incident took place at Superdrug between 3.30pm and 3.40pm, on Saturday, October 28.

Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.