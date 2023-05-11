Meeting hears how council tenants in North Northamptonshire have been left waiting up to five years for simple repairs

Council tenants in North Northamptonshire have been left waiting up to five years for simple repairs, a councillor told officers.

Cllr Kevin Watt told a scrutiny meeting that one resident had told him they had been waiting for five years for a damp bedroom to be fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) said about 6,000 repairs need to be done across its 8,000 council homes in Corby and Kettering.

North Northants Council

Hundreds of them were delayed by a backlog caused by Covid-19.

NCC was only established in April 2021 and more long-running issues were the responsibility of Kettering Borough and Corby Borough Councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They owned the homes and were dissolved to make way for the new unitary authority.

Cllr Watt told the meeting on Monday that his mother had received no response after a complaint about loft insulation at her council-owned home.

He said the insulation ‘looked like someone had had a fight with it’ but NCC had not responded to his mother’s calls in February.

“I got a load of people who emailed me about their issues. I said: ‘has anyone got outstanding repairs?’ and… [a resident said]: ‘I have loads and have been waiting for over five years. I’ve got damp in two bedrooms, [workmen are] supposed to be coming and painting the damp-proof paint. They keep cancelling at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘[Another person said] ‘The outside wall of my son’s bedroom is wet to touch, nearly five years waiting now,’” he added.

David Watts, NNC’s executive director of adults, communities and well-being, said it was not ‘particularly fair’ for Cllr Watt to bring up examples which officers were not aware of before the meeting.

But he said some tenants had exaggerated issues in the past.

“I know that I’ve been out to visit a property where we have been told there is loads of damp, we’ve got water pouring through the ceiling and when we’ve got there, that hasn’t happened. There are lots of things that will get reported, either to the media, to councillors, that are not necessarily indicative of what we find when we turn up at the property,” Mr Watts said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We respond to thousands of repairs every year, which are completed to a high level of satisfaction that our tenants are comfortable with.”

Of all outstanding repairs, about 3,400 are in homes in Corby and 2,600 are in Kettering.

Dan Hannam, NNC’s interim strategic lead for housing property services, told councillors last month that getting repairs down will be helped by £900,000 allocated in NNC’s budget for 2023/24 in February.

He said tenants will get a letter from NNC giving them an appointment for repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad