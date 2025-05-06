Meet your new Wellingborough town councillors as dust settles on 2025 local elections

By William Carter
Published 6th May 2025, 11:43 BST
The political landscape of Northamptonshire changed significantly last week, with the influx of new councillors and the departure of some prominent names in the county.

Votes were counted and results for the North Northants Council elections were shared on Friday, May 2, and on Saturday, town and parish councils began to take shape.

In Wellingborough, changes to the ward boundaries meant 23 candidates were elected to Wellingborough Town Council across Brickhill and Queensway, Croyland and Swanspool, Hatton Park and Victoria.

The Conservative Party makes up 48 per cent of the newly-formed council; Labour are the second highest represented party at 26 per cent. The Liberal Democrats had no candidates in the running.

The results for the Wellingborough Town Council election include familiar faces as well as some new namesThe results for the Wellingborough Town Council election include familiar faces as well as some new names
Despite now representing just 13 per cent of Wellingborough Town Council, Reform UK performed strongly, with all three of their prospective candidates (Paul Brooke, Ken Harrington and Vinnie Whitrow) being elected, and receiving the highest percentage of votes each.

Incumbent mayor of Wellingborough, Jon-Paul Carr (Conservative) was not elected despite being one of the few returning North Northants Councillors.

London Road tree activist, Marion Turner-Hawes, was the biggest winner, taking 15 per cent of the vote in the Victoria ward while running as an Independent.

The breakdown of Wellingborough Town Council following the local election results this weekendThe breakdown of Wellingborough Town Council following the local election results this weekend
Elsewhere in north Northamptonshire, the Green Party now makes up 19 of Kettering Town Council’s 20 councillors, and Labour claimed a decisive victory in Corby.

The full breakdown of the election for Wellingborough Town Council is as follows:

Brickhill and Queensway Ward

Maria Alexandra (Conservative)

Allan Shipman (Independent)

Paul Bell (Conservative)

Graham Lawman (Conservative)

Sylvia Erskine (Labour)

Chris Ashton (Labour)

Scott Fitzsimmons (Labour)

Croyland and Swanspool Ward

Paul Brooke (Reform UK)

Valerie Anslow (Labour)

Victor James (Labour)

Paul Mannion (Green)

Mark Jones (Conservative)

Hatton Park Ward

Ken Harrington (Reform UK)

Vinnie Whitrow (Reform UK)

Simon Masters (Conservative)

Jonathan Ekins (Conservative)

Judy Samworth (Conservative)

Launa Koriya (Conservative)

Raz Koriya (Conservative)

Victoria Ward

Marion Turner-Hawes (Independent)

Faith Hewitt (Conservative)

Kelly Duddridge (Labour)

Raj Mishra (Conservative)

