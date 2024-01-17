Meet the zebra finches at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need looking for a new home
They’re chatty little birds!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
These zebra finches are chatty little things – as shown by this very sweet video!
Recently taken in by Animals In Need in Little Irchester near Wellingborough, the search is now on to find new homes for these feathered friends.
A spokesman for Animals In Need said: “These little beauties are settling in alongside their canary aviary buddies after joining us recently.”
Send an email to [email protected] for more details or to enquire about re-homing the zebra finches.