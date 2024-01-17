Meet the zebra finches at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need looking for a new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These zebra finches are chatty little things – as shown by this very sweet video!

Recently taken in by Animals In Need in Little Irchester near Wellingborough, the search is now on to find new homes for these feathered friends.

A spokesman for Animals In Need said: “These little beauties are settling in alongside their canary aviary buddies after joining us recently.”