Meet the Wicksteed Park bosses ready to 're-engage with the community'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since it first opened its gates to the public more than 100 years ago, Wicksteed Park in Kettering has faced highs – and lows.

Badly hit by the Covid pandemic, Wicksteed Park Limited went into administration in June 2020 with the loss of 115 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A generously-supported public appeal helped secure the park’s future and, boosted by government funding and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, plans are being finalised to build on its legacy.

Wicksteed Park management team l-r Jordan St Germain (head of operations), Sam Towers (rides and attractions manager), Kelly Richardson (director of finance and governance), Ricardo Forde (finance manager), Michael Bush (head of estate), Stuart McDowell (graphic designer and marketing manager).

Kelly Richardson, the park’s director of finance and governance, provides the link between the trust’s objectives and the park’s commercial side.

She said: “It is clear we need to re-engage with the community after everything the park and our visitors have been through in recent times.

"A visit to Wicksteed is and should be all about the customer experience and we have this wonderful green space where people can come and enjoy themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is clear is that we cannot compete directly with the likes of Alton Towers or Warwick Castle. We are known as the UK mainland’s oldest theme park, but we are so much more than a place where there are rides.”

The 147 acres of parkland opened in 1921 thanks to the generosity of founder Charles Wicksteed – a Kettering engineering entrepreneur.

His vision of a free-to-access facility is managed by the Wicksteed Charitable Trust, that still oversees the running of the park, with day-to-day operations handed over to a limited company, Wicksteed Trading Limited.

Each year there are more than one million visitors to the park, and Charles Wicksteed’s ‘vision’ remains at its heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of operations Jordan St Germain said: “There are two key things we have to bear in mind. One is that we run a profitable business so we can continue to invest in the park. The other is a positive and memorable customer experience, whatever the reason for their visit.

"For some, Wicksteed Park is a place where they walk their dogs every day, but others might plan a great day out with the family.”

Each year there is a large the ‘to do’ list to complete before the start of the season.

Jordan said: “There is always a lot to sort but I say to the team that when taking a decision, ask yourself is it in the spirit of Wicksteed? If it’s not, then don’t do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s permanent workforce of around 45 is boosted during the summer with about 150 seasonal workers alongside more than 50 volunteers, who undertake a wide range of tasks to help with the upkeep of the park and its heritage.

The new arrivals compliment the experience of people like head of estate Mick Bush and rides and attractions manager Sam Towers, who between them have decades of experience at the park after working their way up through the ranks.

Food outlets have been given a facelift to reflect the park’s heritage and local suppliers are used wherever possible, including Northampton-based ice cream makers Gallone’s.

Jordan said: “What drives me is seeing happy children.”