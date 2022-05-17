Meet the Rushden author whose new book is out soon

A Rushden author who has had three books published since 2020 is set to see a fourth go on sale soon.

M W Arnold, known to his friends and family as Mick, wrote the Broken Wings series which is set around the Air Transport Auxiliary service during the Second World War, specifically the all-women base of RAF Hamble on the Solent in Hampshire.

The books feature four female pilots as the main characters who often get caught up in mystery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M W Arnold

Mick said: “Mysteries always seem to find them. In the first book I hadn’t planned on making it a mystery but since then I’ve made a conscious effort to put one in.”

Having served in the RAF for 16 years, Mick has a good insight into what it may have been like for his protagonists.

He said: “I joined after I left school and became a data analyst. I travelled all over the world, doing a year in Canada and America as well as four years in Germany. I had a wonderful time.”

Originally born in Newport Pagnell, Mick grew up just outside Bournemouth but has found a home here in Northamptonshire.

M W Arnold's fourth book 'In The Mood' set to come out in the coming weeks

He said: “Rushden is nice and quiet and there's loads to do in Northamptonshire.

“I’ve lived in so many places but Rushden is the nearest thing I’ve had to roots, as I’ve been here for about eight or nine years now.”

Mick began writing his series after seeing a programme on television about the Air Transport Auxiliary.

Since then he’s had three books published and has a fourth on the way in the coming weeks.

All of Mick’s books follow a theme of being named after World War Two songs.

The fourth book, ‘In The Mood,’ will see a blackmail attempt get out of control, with the lives of the ATA mystery club in grave danger.

Mick has also had the first book in a new series accepted. The new book will be called The Lumberjills and will, similarly to his first series, feature four female protagonists. The Lumberjills were a branch of the Women’s Land Army that worked in Britain’s forests during the Second World War.