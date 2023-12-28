4 . NT Stars of 2023: Glennis Hooper and all at Crazy Hats

After 20 years of fundraising that has generated more than £3m, Glennis Hooper who founded the Wellingborough breast care charity Crazy Hats has seen the group’s wish for a final donation become a reality. The ribbon cutting on the new £390,000 waiting lounge and adjoining landscaped garden at KGH for breast care patients marks the final act for the charity. The new area – that will support about 10,000 patient visits each year - marks the end of a fundraising journey for the Crazy Hats Appeal. This newspaper has followed Glennis and the Crazy Hats journey since day one and we were proud to be there to see the final chapter for this amazing group of fundraisers who have made such a difference for all those affected by breast cancer in the county - thank you to Glennis and everyone who has supported Crazy Hats over the years! Photo: National World