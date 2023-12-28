Here’s our celebration of just some of the people who make a difference in our communities and often go unrecognised for it
Meet our stars of 2023 – a celebration of the people who make a difference and shine brightly in our communities.
From Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden, we have loved looking back at stories featured in the Northants Telegraph over the past 12 months of amazing people who go the extra mile, support those in need or are an inspiration to others.
We’ve also got several local businesses who have put the north of the county on the map this year.
We’ve included the campaigners who have fought so hard to save a row of ‘cherished’ trees in Wellingborough, fundraisers who have made their final donation to KGH to help those undergoing treatment for breast cancer and a group working tirelessly to rid the county’s streets of knife crime.
Also included are a global singing sensation with a very bright future ahead of her, an inspirational super slimmer from Wellingborough and a Kettering barber who has been cutting hair for 40 years!
They have all made a difference to the lives of others and we are proud to have shared their stories with our readers during the year.
And we will continue to share plenty of stories like this in 2024 so if you have a tale to tell, get in touch by emailing [email protected].
1. NT Stars of 2023: Team Sebastian
Sebastian Nunney, six, has been living with neuroblastoma for more than half his life and his parents Gregg and Lindsay are searching for life-saving treatment abroad. People across the north of the county have already helped raise thousands of pounds to go towards treatment for Seb, including taking part in a 'go orange for Seb' day. Seb's bravery through all of this and the support from family, friends and people in and around Kettering has been phenomenal so we think everyone in Team Sebastian is a star! Photo: National World
2. NT Stars of 2023: Wellingborough Walks Action Group
Wellingborough Walks Action Group was launched to save the trees that line The Walks in London Road - they are at risk because of the controversial Stanton Cross development Route 2 plans. Protestors were out in all weathers this year to make their voices heard in saving the trees and they were delighted when they heard that they have been given the go-ahead to take their fight to the High Court. While the fight is not yet won, this group has worked incredibly hard to protect the trees which they say are part of the town's heritage and environment and are 'cherished' - keep up the good fight! Photo: National World
3. NT Stars of 2023: Adam Henley
Wellingborough super slimmer Adam Henley is now half the man he used to be after losing half his bodyweight in a seven-year effort. Adam has lost an incredible 18st 8lbs and been named Slimming World’s Greatest Loser 2023. Not only has Adam lost an incredible amount of weight, he has been out and about at other weight loss groups in the area to talk about his journey and encourage others as they try to shed the pounds. Well done Adam on your incredible weight loss and for being an inspiration to others too! Photo: National World
4. NT Stars of 2023: Glennis Hooper and all at Crazy Hats
After 20 years of fundraising that has generated more than £3m, Glennis Hooper who founded the Wellingborough breast care charity Crazy Hats has seen the group’s wish for a final donation become a reality. The ribbon cutting on the new £390,000 waiting lounge and adjoining landscaped garden at KGH for breast care patients marks the final act for the charity. The new area – that will support about 10,000 patient visits each year - marks the end of a fundraising journey for the Crazy Hats Appeal. This newspaper has followed Glennis and the Crazy Hats journey since day one and we were proud to be there to see the final chapter for this amazing group of fundraisers who have made such a difference for all those affected by breast cancer in the county - thank you to Glennis and everyone who has supported Crazy Hats over the years! Photo: National World