4. Shining Star: All those in North Northants who have offered support to Ukrainian families affected by the war

Communities across North Northants have stepped up to help those affected by the war in the Ukraine, including welcoming them into their homes. Numerous collections have also taken place, including a market stall in Corby town centre set up to accept donations for war-stricken Ukraine which collected much-needed supplies and more than £1,100. Ukrainian members of the Corby community helped staff the stall and sort donations in a space provided by Willow Place manager Dan Pickard. The stall was supported by Oakley Vale Community Association and speaking at the time, the association's chairman Paul Balmer said: “The people of Corby are amazing. To get £1,100 in a time when people are struggling is astonishing.”

Photo: National World