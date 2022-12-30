Here’s our celebration of just some of the people who make a difference in our communities and often go unrecognised for it
Meet our stars of 2022 – a celebration of the people who make a difference and shine in our communities.
From Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden, we have loved looking back at stories featured in the Northants Telegraph over the past 12 months of amazing people who go the extra mile, support those in need or are an inspiration to others.
It includes a Rushden fitness instructor in her 80s who has retired from teaching aqua aerobics to climb mountains, a woman who has helped collect presents for county children in need for two decades and a Wellingborough man who has led a team of litter pickers to keep the town looking good.
They have all made a difference to the lives of others and we are proud to have shared their stories with our readers during the year.
And we will continue to share stories like this in 2023 so if you have a tale to tell, get in touch by emailing [email protected]
1. Shining Star: Florence Bark and all those who have fundraised for her
The communities of Corby and surrounding towns pulled together this year to raise the £500k goal set by Florence Bark’s family after they discovered their girl might need treatment for leukaemia that is not available on the NHS. After putting out an appeal, fundraising efforts immediately swung into action and the half-a-million pound total was hit in just 33 days - everyone who supported the #bemorefab fundraiser is just incredible, as is Florence herself!
2. Shining Star: Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles
Freddie Harris is the founder of the Wellie Wombles, a group made up of volunteers who give up their time to clear up the streets of Wellingborough. Freddie has been described as 'a guy who has a passion for a litter-free world' and when he was nominated for an award earlier this year by the Swansgate Shopping Centre, his nominator said: "He’s a great character and his energy is what has made the Wellie Wombles the success it is today.”
3. Shining Star: Barbara Carter
Fitness instructor supergran Barbara, 83, might be retiring from teaching aqua aerobics classes but she won't be slowing down anytime soon as she says she wants to climb more mountains! This is just incredible and truly inspiring for anyone who thinks they are too old for exercise or starting something new. Barbara regularly cycles from Rushden to Peterborough and Bedford, and has been described as 'inspirational' and 'like a female Mr Motivator' - how very true!
4. Shining Star: All those in North Northants who have offered support to Ukrainian families affected by the war
Communities across North Northants have stepped up to help those affected by the war in the Ukraine, including welcoming them into their homes. Numerous collections have also taken place, including a market stall in Corby town centre set up to accept donations for war-stricken Ukraine which collected much-needed supplies and more than £1,100. Ukrainian members of the Corby community helped staff the stall and sort donations in a space provided by Willow Place manager Dan Pickard. The stall was supported by Oakley Vale Community Association and speaking at the time, the association's chairman Paul Balmer said: “The people of Corby are amazing. To get £1,100 in a time when people are struggling is astonishing.”
