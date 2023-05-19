It’s been a six-month-long process for publicans Joe Buckley and Flo Pearce, and now all that stands between them and the Licensee of the Year Award is an Apprentice-style interview.

After several gruelling rounds the pair, who run The Tollemache Arms in Harrington, will travel to London to be grilled by industry experts to find the UK’s best pub landlords.

Organised by The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), the pair hope to be named Licensee of the Year 2023 from the shortlist of six finalists.

Joe Buckley and Flo Pearce

The competition is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Joe said: “We would love to win. We were in the finals last year and we’ve made really good friends with last year’s winners. Winning has changed their lives. Since last year we have gone on to give talks to others in the industry, it’s been really good for us.”

Since the launch in January, licensees have shown judges how they have been building their businesses, teams and communities, focusing on resilience, sustainability and diversification.

From a field of more than 300 entrants, the finalists have been selected on the basis of their community impact, sustainability and diversification, exceptional mystery diner visits, financial and online audits and face-to-face interviews in their pubs with judges.

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington near Rothwell

Competition organisers have said that entries have been of a particularly high standard, making it even more difficult for their team of judges.

Bucking the trend of pub closures, Joe and Flo have been diversifying but also keeping a pub atmosphere, introducing an area for ‘traditional’ pub drinkers.

Flo said: “We made the decision to have a ‘pub’ area. We didn’t want to just be a restaurant. We’re looking at more events and I’m hosting a ‘Women in Hospitality’ day for 30 people.”

As well as the extensive grounds and beer garden with glorious countryside views, customers can chose from menus offering high-quality meals, bar snacks and drinks with as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible.

Some of The Tollemache Arms team

Working alongside, the couple, with their 35 full-time and part-time staff, are ready to launch their latest venture – The Orchard Barn – an al fresco mediterranean kitchen and dining experience in their grounds.

Steven Alton, BII CEO said: "Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious and hard-fought award, showcasing the dedication and excellence in our sector. The final six are of an incredible standard.

“We are very proud that the awards offer a value-added experience to all those involved. Our finalists will have had the opportunity to evaluate their businesses at every stage, from mystery customer reports and judging visit feedback, right through to our final judging day at Sky HQ on Monday, June 19.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all involved and wish them the best of luck for the final stages of the competition."

Up against The Tollemache Arms are licensees of the Queens Head Hotel in Windermere, The Old Windmill in Coventry, The Pig & Whistle in Wandsworth, The Turk’s Head in Twickenham, and The Barrelman in Dundee.