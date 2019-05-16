Meet the new mayor of Higham Ferrers

The new mayor of Higham Ferrers says it is ‘an honour’ to take on the role.

Cllr Chris O’Rourke was elected as the town’s mayor on Monday (May 13), with Cllr Tina Reavey elected as his deputy.

Cllr O’Rourke said he is looking forward to his year with the chains.

He said: “It is an honour for me to be elected as mayor of Higham Ferrers, a role which as far as I know has been around for about 700 years.

“I have lived in Higham Ferrers for more than 50 years, growing up here along with my nine siblings and parents, firstly on the farm which is now the Queensway estate.

“I went to the infant and junior schools and for some years worked in the High Street, so I have seen the town grow over the years.

“It promises to be a very busy and exciting year for me and my mayoress Kathleen Meredith and we are both looking forward to it.”

Several events are already planned to take place in Cllr O’Rourke’s year in office.

On June 15 the memorial garden in the churchyard will be opened with the Charter Celebration Day on June 29.

From July 18 to 22 the town will be visited by friends from their twinning town, Hachenburg in Germany, with a horticultural competition in Chichele Gardens on September 14.

There will also be a community Christmas carol concert in the market Square on Christmas Eve organised by the Swivel Club.

Cllr O’Rourke said: “These events along with our other annual town events would not be possible without the help and support of all our local groups, who give their time freely working in conjunction with the town council to make them successful.

“That is why I have decided to nominate ‘Higham Ferrers Community’ as one of my good causes.

“It is important to me to help those who help our town.

“The other charity I am supporting is the Encephalitis Society, which is a lesser-known national charity.

“Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain caused by infection and can lead to memory loss and epilepsy.

“It is something both mine and Kathleen’s family have suffered with, and my aim is to raise awareness of the condition and how it affects people and their family.”

Cllr O’Rourke said he will be present at every farmers’ market to promote events and fundraisers in the town and to talk to people about ideas or concerns they have.

He also encouraged the public to attend council meetings.

To contact the mayor for more information on any events or council business email mayorhftc19@gmail.com or contact the Town Hall on info@highamferrers-tc.gov.uk.