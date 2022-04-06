Meet the man behind beer and skittles at one of Northants' most popular clubs

Terry Gunn - Islip Club

An Islip man dedicated to his village and its community will celebrate 30 years in charge of the club that his grandfather helped to found nearly 90 years ago.

Terry Gunn took over as steward of the Islip Club – formerly the Islip Working Men’s Club – on April 12,1992, but his connection is lifelong and he was already helping out when he was 14.

The ardent fundraiser estimates that he has helped members raise more than £85,000 for charity during his long tenure.

Club steward Terry Gunn

Now, to mark his first three decades behind the bar, Terry, 64, will host a week-long series of events culminating in a huge prize raffle – all for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Terry said: “I love the job. I can see me carrying on. I think it’s enriched my life. Everybody knows me – it’s good. I know everyone in the village and we’re at the heart of the community.”

Founded in 1933, by a committee including Terry’s grandad Harry, three generations of the Gunn family have been involved in the club.

Terry’s dad Raymond also helped serve pints. As a 14-year-old Terry would bottle up the bar for pocket money, moving on to be a member of bar staff four years later.

Terry runs the Islip & District Skittle League and the Rushden Four-a Side Skittles League that celebrates its 40th year this year

Over the years, the club expanded with the backbone of games leagues – skittles and pool – and traditional favourites of darts, snooker, bingo and quizzes.

Terry said: “We have three teams in the Islip and District Skittle League, and the Rushden Four-a-Side Skittles League celebrates its 40th year this year. I run both leagues.

"It means that we have something happening nearly every day of the week.

"It’s a very, very traditional club. We have 280 members which is very good for a village club.”

Terry Gunn with the giant teddy bear that will be auctioned for Cransley Hospice

As well as fundraising for the Cogenhoe-based Caring and Sharing charity, that works with people with learning disabilities, members also donate generously to other charities with regular raffles and draws.

He said: “We’ve raised £25,000 for Caring and Sharing from the Islip and District Skittle League and at least £2,000 every year goes to other charities.

"To mark the 30th anniversary, we will be raising money for Cransley Hospice. They do amazing work. I had a dear friend die last week – she was like a mum to me.

"It would be good to raise as much as possible.”

The founding committee of Islip Working Men's Club Terry Gunn's granddad Harry is on the middle row, second from the right

The week-long celebration starts on Sunday, April 10, with ‘Killer Skittles’ with a cash prize. The big prize raffle will be drawn on Easter Sunday and Terry will be auctioning off a huge teddy bear on Saturday, April 16.

To mark the actual 30th anniversary to the day, Terry will open the club on Tuesday, April 12, for a special bingo night with a £100 jackpot. Quizzes and skittles continue throughout the week with an Easter egg draw and bingo night on Good Friday.

He said: “I would love to raise over £500. I know that money is tight for people right now, but I’m going all out. We are here for the community.”