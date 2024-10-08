Meet the finalists of this year’s prestigious Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take a look through the finalists of this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, ahead of the well-awaited ceremony next Thursday (October 17).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excitement and anticipation is building for the finalists, who will learn if they are gold, silver or bronze winners next week at the Royal & Derngate.

Each year these awards shine a spotlight on the county’s culinary excellence, and fly the flag for buying and supporting local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the year, when the finalist announcements commenced, awards director Rachel Mallows said: “As ever, it’s an honour to celebrate the incredible talent and innovation of our brilliant local producers.”

The excitement and anticipation is building for the finalists, who will learn if they are gold, silver or bronze winners next Thursday (October 17) at the Royal & Derngate. Photo: Photocall Events.

With just over a week to go before the winners are revealed, Rachel added: “Every finalist showcases incredible talent and creativity and we can't wait to honour their outstanding contributions to our community when we come together for the awards ceremony.

“It promises to be an evening filled with inspiration, celebration, and of course, delicious food and drink from all around the county.”

The annual awards ceremony epitomises what the food and drink industry is all about. It brings talent from all over the county together, to celebrate each other’s achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the finalists who will learn their fates at the prestigious get-together next week…

Each year these awards shine a spotlight on the county’s culinary excellence, and fly the flag for buying and supporting local.

Artisan Local Drink of the Year, sponsored by Warner’s Gin

Nuggernaut by Great Oakley Brewery

Queen & Co Mead by Made By The Beekeeper

Stoneyfields English Quality Sparkling Wine 2019 Rose by Stoneyfields

The awards ceremony brings talent from all over the county together, to celebrate each other’s achievements.

Earls Baron Saxon 2023 by New Lodge Vineyard

Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamom Liqueur by The Food Library

Equinox – Single Malt English Whiskey by Wharf Distillery

Wild & Furrow Oat Drink by Wild & Furrow

Artisan Local Product of the Year, sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed

Cinnamon Roll THICC Cookie by Cookie Babes

Northamptonshire Blue by Hamm Tun Fine Foods

New Lodge Vineyard Marmalade with Honey by Made By The Beekeeper

Moorgate Farm Turkey and Leek Pie by Moorgate Farm

Coppa by Northampton Charcuterie Company

Guinness Bread by The Falcon Inn

Raspberry and Blackberry Jam by The Jam Queen

Artisan Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year category, sponsored by the Daily Bread Cooperative

Shoetown Blue by Hamm Tun Fine Foods

Tongue Taster by Northampton Cheese Company Limited

Pecan & Caramel Cake by SophistiCake Creations

Chilli Shallot & Coriander Jelly by The Jam Queen

Artisan Nettle & Walnut Soda Bread by The Loving Chef

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lemon Dairy-free ‘Ice Cream’ with a Blueberry Swirl by Your Cool

The Farming Environment Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix

Johnny Wake, Courteenhall Estate

Stuart Tabernor, F R W Farrington & Son

William Green, George Green (Bozeat) Ltd

Jim Beaty, Wold Farm

The Weetabix Sustainability Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix

Blue Skies Holdings Ltd

Incredible Bakery Company

Jute Coffee

SNVB Community Larders

Waterloo Cottage Farm

College Student of the Year, sponsored by The University of Northampton

Dumitru Poroseci from Northampton College

Oscar Plomer from Tresham College, Corby

Chloe Smith from Moulton College

Booker Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Booker

Freddie Duke, June Plum

Levi Moukam, The Falcon Inn

Kamil Podgorski, WhitCo

Joe Thornton, Nuovo

Dylan Warren, The Four Pears

Whitco Chef of the Year, sponsored by WhitCo

Asa Cosgrove, The Wheatsheaf Inn

Hannah Dunne, Restaurant Ember

Ambroise Dupont, The Falcon, Castle Ashby

Joe Gould, Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

Zak Perrin, The Falcon Inn

Local Food Hero, sponsored by Howes Percival

Jo West, Daylight Centre’s Veggie Patch

Milly Fyfe, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC

Jane Gurney and Debbie Cull, Manor Farm Bakery

Steve Reid, Friars Farm, Northampton Cheese Co. and Northampton Charcuterie Co.

Katie Steele, SNVB Community Larders

F&B Achiever, sponsored by J Sweeney Accountants

Luke Bavester - The Old Red Lion & The Sheaf Inn

Lawrence Conisbee - Wharf Distillery

John Evans - Towcester Mill Brewery

John Lashley - Brooklyn Brownie Co.

Phil Saxby - Saxby’s Cider

One to Watch, sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd

The Althorp Coaching Inn

Bad Butler Hospitality

The Farm Kitchen Bakery and School

Northampton Cheese Company

Vaha Lounge

Community Café of the Year, sponsored by Wellbeing Northants and West Northamptonshire Council

Forge Coffee, Evenley

Happy Mondays Coffee Co., Rushden

New Lodge Farm, Bulwick

Saints Coffee, Northampton

Whites Kitchen, Earls Barton

Woodford Halse Community Café, Daventry

Booker Gastro Pub of the Year, sponsored by Booker

Althorp Coaching Inn, Great Brington

The Countryman, Staverton

The George, Great Oxendon

The Kings Arms, Polebrook

The Plough, Everdon

The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings

White Horse Inn & Restaurant, Stoke Albany

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper & Spice

Alacati Grill, Daventry

Mexican Fire Garden, Kettering

Moghul Rooms, Towcester

Saffron Fine Indian Dining, Brackley

Sakura Sushi, Northampton

Tamarind Restaurant, Northampton

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Greedy Gordons

Ember Restaurant, Wellingborough

Hibiscus Fine Dining, Northampton

Nuovo, Northampton

The Cedar Restaurant at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

The Falcon Hotel, Castle Ashby

The Flavour Trailer, Brixworth

The Hopping Hare, Northampton

The finalists for the final two categories – Canape of the Year, sponsored by Portfolio Events, and Healthy Food & Wellbeing of the Year, sponsored by Delapre Abbey – will be added once provided.

For more information on the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2024/25, visit their website here.