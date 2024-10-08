Meet the finalists of this year’s prestigious Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards
The excitement and anticipation is building for the finalists, who will learn if they are gold, silver or bronze winners next week at the Royal & Derngate.
Each year these awards shine a spotlight on the county’s culinary excellence, and fly the flag for buying and supporting local.
Earlier in the year, when the finalist announcements commenced, awards director Rachel Mallows said: “As ever, it’s an honour to celebrate the incredible talent and innovation of our brilliant local producers.”
With just over a week to go before the winners are revealed, Rachel added: “Every finalist showcases incredible talent and creativity and we can't wait to honour their outstanding contributions to our community when we come together for the awards ceremony.
“It promises to be an evening filled with inspiration, celebration, and of course, delicious food and drink from all around the county.”
The annual awards ceremony epitomises what the food and drink industry is all about. It brings talent from all over the county together, to celebrate each other’s achievements.
Meet the finalists who will learn their fates at the prestigious get-together next week…
Artisan Local Drink of the Year, sponsored by Warner’s Gin
Nuggernaut by Great Oakley Brewery
Queen & Co Mead by Made By The Beekeeper
Stoneyfields English Quality Sparkling Wine 2019 Rose by Stoneyfields
Earls Baron Saxon 2023 by New Lodge Vineyard
Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamom Liqueur by The Food Library
Equinox – Single Malt English Whiskey by Wharf Distillery
Wild & Furrow Oat Drink by Wild & Furrow
Artisan Local Product of the Year, sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed
Cinnamon Roll THICC Cookie by Cookie Babes
Northamptonshire Blue by Hamm Tun Fine Foods
New Lodge Vineyard Marmalade with Honey by Made By The Beekeeper
Moorgate Farm Turkey and Leek Pie by Moorgate Farm
Coppa by Northampton Charcuterie Company
Guinness Bread by The Falcon Inn
Raspberry and Blackberry Jam by The Jam Queen
Artisan Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year category, sponsored by the Daily Bread Cooperative
Shoetown Blue by Hamm Tun Fine Foods
Tongue Taster by Northampton Cheese Company Limited
Pecan & Caramel Cake by SophistiCake Creations
Chilli Shallot & Coriander Jelly by The Jam Queen
Artisan Nettle & Walnut Soda Bread by The Loving Chef
Lemon Dairy-free ‘Ice Cream’ with a Blueberry Swirl by Your Cool
The Farming Environment Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix
Johnny Wake, Courteenhall Estate
Stuart Tabernor, F R W Farrington & Son
William Green, George Green (Bozeat) Ltd
Jim Beaty, Wold Farm
The Weetabix Sustainability Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix
Blue Skies Holdings Ltd
Incredible Bakery Company
Jute Coffee
SNVB Community Larders
Waterloo Cottage Farm
College Student of the Year, sponsored by The University of Northampton
Dumitru Poroseci from Northampton College
Oscar Plomer from Tresham College, Corby
Chloe Smith from Moulton College
Booker Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Booker
Freddie Duke, June Plum
Levi Moukam, The Falcon Inn
Kamil Podgorski, WhitCo
Joe Thornton, Nuovo
Dylan Warren, The Four Pears
Whitco Chef of the Year, sponsored by WhitCo
Asa Cosgrove, The Wheatsheaf Inn
Hannah Dunne, Restaurant Ember
Ambroise Dupont, The Falcon, Castle Ashby
Joe Gould, Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa
Zak Perrin, The Falcon Inn
Local Food Hero, sponsored by Howes Percival
Jo West, Daylight Centre’s Veggie Patch
Milly Fyfe, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC
Jane Gurney and Debbie Cull, Manor Farm Bakery
Steve Reid, Friars Farm, Northampton Cheese Co. and Northampton Charcuterie Co.
Katie Steele, SNVB Community Larders
F&B Achiever, sponsored by J Sweeney Accountants
Luke Bavester - The Old Red Lion & The Sheaf Inn
Lawrence Conisbee - Wharf Distillery
John Evans - Towcester Mill Brewery
John Lashley - Brooklyn Brownie Co.
Phil Saxby - Saxby’s Cider
One to Watch, sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd
The Althorp Coaching Inn
Bad Butler Hospitality
The Farm Kitchen Bakery and School
Northampton Cheese Company
Vaha Lounge
Community Café of the Year, sponsored by Wellbeing Northants and West Northamptonshire Council
Forge Coffee, Evenley
Happy Mondays Coffee Co., Rushden
New Lodge Farm, Bulwick
Saints Coffee, Northampton
Whites Kitchen, Earls Barton
Woodford Halse Community Café, Daventry
Booker Gastro Pub of the Year, sponsored by Booker
Althorp Coaching Inn, Great Brington
The Countryman, Staverton
The George, Great Oxendon
The Kings Arms, Polebrook
The Plough, Everdon
The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings
White Horse Inn & Restaurant, Stoke Albany
World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper & Spice
Alacati Grill, Daventry
Mexican Fire Garden, Kettering
Moghul Rooms, Towcester
Saffron Fine Indian Dining, Brackley
Sakura Sushi, Northampton
Tamarind Restaurant, Northampton
Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Greedy Gordons
Ember Restaurant, Wellingborough
Hibiscus Fine Dining, Northampton
Nuovo, Northampton
The Cedar Restaurant at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa
The Falcon Hotel, Castle Ashby
The Flavour Trailer, Brixworth
The Hopping Hare, Northampton
The finalists for the final two categories – Canape of the Year, sponsored by Portfolio Events, and Healthy Food & Wellbeing of the Year, sponsored by Delapre Abbey – will be added once provided.
