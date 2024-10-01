Meet the candidates in Burton Latimer North Northants Council by-election
Four candidates are due to stand in the seat with polls opening on Thursday, October 10, with polling station open from 7am to 10pm.
The by-election was triggered automatically after Conservative member Chris Smith-Haynes stepped down due to ill health that prevented her from attending meetings.
On the ballot paper are:
– Jenny Davies, Liberal Democrat Party
– Alex Evelyn, Conservative Party
– Nigel Padget, Labour Party
– Adrian Watts, Green Party
People voting in person will need to use their allocated polling station as shown on the polling card and bring an accepted form of photo ID.
The polling stations for this election are at:
Broughton Baptist Chapel Room, High Street, Broughton, NN14 1NQ
Burton Latimer Community Centre, Pioneer Avenue, NN15 5LJ
Burton Latimer Library, 120 High Street, NN15 5RH
Pytchley Village Hall, Church Road, Pytchley, NN14 1EL
