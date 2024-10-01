Meet the candidates in Burton Latimer North Northants Council by-election

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Voters will return to the polling booths next week to choose a councillor to represent the Burton and Broughton Ward of North Northants Council.

Four candidates are due to stand in the seat with polls opening on Thursday, October 10, with polling station open from 7am to 10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The by-election was triggered automatically after Conservative member Chris Smith-Haynes stepped down due to ill health that prevented her from attending meetings.

On the ballot paper are:

Candidates for the Burton Latimer by-election Alex Evelyn (Con), Jenny Davies (LibDem), Nigel Padget (Lab) and Adrian Watts (Green)/National WorldCandidates for the Burton Latimer by-election Alex Evelyn (Con), Jenny Davies (LibDem), Nigel Padget (Lab) and Adrian Watts (Green)/National World
Candidates for the Burton Latimer by-election Alex Evelyn (Con), Jenny Davies (LibDem), Nigel Padget (Lab) and Adrian Watts (Green)/National World

– Jenny Davies, Liberal Democrat Party

– Alex Evelyn, Conservative Party

– Nigel Padget, Labour Party

– Adrian Watts, Green Party

People voting in person will need to use their allocated polling station as shown on the polling card and bring an accepted form of photo ID.

The polling stations for this election are at:

Broughton Baptist Chapel Room, High Street, Broughton, NN14 1NQ

Burton Latimer Community Centre, Pioneer Avenue, NN15 5LJ

Burton Latimer Library, 120 High Street, NN15 5RH

Pytchley Village Hall, Church Road, Pytchley, NN14 1EL

Related topics:Labour Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.