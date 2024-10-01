Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters will return to the polling booths next week to choose a councillor to represent the Burton and Broughton Ward of North Northants Council.

Four candidates are due to stand in the seat with polls opening on Thursday, October 10, with polling station open from 7am to 10pm.

The by-election was triggered automatically after Conservative member Chris Smith-Haynes stepped down due to ill health that prevented her from attending meetings.

On the ballot paper are:

– Jenny Davies, Liberal Democrat Party

– Alex Evelyn, Conservative Party

– Nigel Padget, Labour Party

– Adrian Watts, Green Party

People voting in person will need to use their allocated polling station as shown on the polling card and bring an accepted form of photo ID.

The polling stations for this election are at:

Broughton Baptist Chapel Room, High Street, Broughton, NN14 1NQ

Burton Latimer Community Centre, Pioneer Avenue, NN15 5LJ

Burton Latimer Library, 120 High Street, NN15 5RH

Pytchley Village Hall, Church Road, Pytchley, NN14 1EL