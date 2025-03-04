Meet Spider-Man and Peter Parker – two of the 600 new fish in Rushden’s Mallards pond

By William Carter
Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Unlike many of Spider-Man’s iconic villains, you may very well be able to catch Spider-Man, albeit in The Mallards in Rushden and not the Big Apple.

Rushden Town Council has been working with the Environment Agency on a Fisheries Improvement Programme, which has seen the Mallards become the new home of hundreds of young fish.

Rushden mayor, Cllr David Coleman helped release them into their new home, two of which being set free with new, if a little unconventional names.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A town council spokesman said: “As part of this project week we put 600 young bream and roach into the Mallards, off Centaine Road. Rushden’s Mayor David Colman was on hand to help, together with his granddaughter Ophelia.

Cllr David Coleman was on hand to help release the fish into the MallardsCllr David Coleman was on hand to help release the fish into the Mallards
Cllr David Coleman was on hand to help release the fish into the Mallards

"Three of the young fish have now been officially named Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Sebby by Ophelia.”

The National Coarse Fish Rearing Unit at Calverton breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and still waters across England, with the hope of boosting fish populations.

The release of the 600 new fish is part of an 18-month project in Rushden, and further work is to be carried out at the site to place bound willow bundles on the edge of the ponds to help bank stabilisation, a traditional technique used for the prevention of bank erosion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A programme of weed control will also be undertaken throughout the growing season.

Three of the fish were named Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Sebby by Cllr Coleman's granddaughter, OpheliaThree of the fish were named Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Sebby by Cllr Coleman's granddaughter, Ophelia
Three of the fish were named Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Sebby by Cllr Coleman's granddaughter, Ophelia

Up to £820,000 has been made available to support angling clubs, fisheries and other organisations across the UK to protect and enhance fisheries in local communities.

In 2023/24, 232 projects were completed and improved or enhanced a total of 14.2km of rivers, and 450 hectares of stillwater fisheries.

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency (EA), business strategy and fisheries partnership manager, said: "The work achieved through our programme is making a difference to fisheries and benefitting anglers by creating and protecting habitats, improving angling facilities and protecting fisheries from the effects of climate change.

“Thanks to the savings we have made by switching to digital licences, the EA will once again continue to make a positive difference in 2025 for fisheries across England.”

Related topics:RushdenEnvironment Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice