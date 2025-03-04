Unlike many of Spider-Man’s iconic villains, you may very well be able to catch Spider-Man, albeit in The Mallards in Rushden and not the Big Apple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Town Council has been working with the Environment Agency on a Fisheries Improvement Programme, which has seen the Mallards become the new home of hundreds of young fish.

Rushden mayor, Cllr David Coleman helped release them into their new home, two of which being set free with new, if a little unconventional names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A town council spokesman said: “As part of this project week we put 600 young bream and roach into the Mallards, off Centaine Road. Rushden’s Mayor David Colman was on hand to help, together with his granddaughter Ophelia.

Cllr David Coleman was on hand to help release the fish into the Mallards

"Three of the young fish have now been officially named Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Sebby by Ophelia.”

The National Coarse Fish Rearing Unit at Calverton breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and still waters across England, with the hope of boosting fish populations.

The release of the 600 new fish is part of an 18-month project in Rushden, and further work is to be carried out at the site to place bound willow bundles on the edge of the ponds to help bank stabilisation, a traditional technique used for the prevention of bank erosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme of weed control will also be undertaken throughout the growing season.

Three of the fish were named Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Sebby by Cllr Coleman's granddaughter, Ophelia

Up to £820,000 has been made available to support angling clubs, fisheries and other organisations across the UK to protect and enhance fisheries in local communities.

In 2023/24, 232 projects were completed and improved or enhanced a total of 14.2km of rivers, and 450 hectares of stillwater fisheries.

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency (EA), business strategy and fisheries partnership manager, said: "The work achieved through our programme is making a difference to fisheries and benefitting anglers by creating and protecting habitats, improving angling facilities and protecting fisheries from the effects of climate change.

“Thanks to the savings we have made by switching to digital licences, the EA will once again continue to make a positive difference in 2025 for fisheries across England.”