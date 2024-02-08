Meet some of the animals you could be helping by volunteering at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year is looking for volunteers to join the team.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, would love to hear from anyone interested in giving up a few hours each week to help out.

They say there’s a role for everyone and the chance to volunteer with various animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits and farm animals as well as support the charity’s wildlife team.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott is keen for people to join them in making a ‘paw-sitive’ impact at the charity.

She said: "From helping with the cats to nurturing wildlife, there's a role for everyone.

"Volunteer shifts are from 8am to 12pm, just four hours a week.

"Induction is, of course, provided.

"Let's make a difference together.”

Volunteers are needed to help out on the following days:

Mondays - Cats, rabbits, wildlife, kennels

Tuesdays - Farm, kennels

Wednesdays - Farm, rabbits

Thursdays - Kennels

Fridays - Cats

Saturdays - Kennels

Sundays - Rabbits

If you are interested in volunteering at Animals In Need, send an email via [email protected].

Scroll down to take a look at some of the animals you could be helping look after if you start volunteering at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester – these pictures have been taken by Garry, one of the volunteers who already helps out.

Volunteers must be aged 16 and over.

For further information visit the Animals In Need website.

