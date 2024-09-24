Meet some of the 46 ‘unsung heroes’ given Rose of Northamptonshire Awards for vital community work

The awards acknowledge and celebrate their tireless, and often unrecognised, work to support their local communities.

The winners were nominated by friends, family members or colleagues, who felt they deserved praise for their invaluable contribution.

The Rose of Northamptonshire Awards initiative was relaunched in 2023 by Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the North and West Northamptonshire Councils.

The recent Rose of Northamptonshire Awards were handed out by representatives from the above three organisations, as well as the Lord Lieutenant’s Office and the High Sheriff.

NCF is the largest independent grant-making charity in the county, providing much-needed and often life-changing support to the most vulnerable communities. Since its formation in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £22.9 million in grants.

Rachel McGrath, chief executive of NCF, said: “It has been such a joy to see so many of our county’s unsung heroes and community champions recognised for their dedication to their neighbours and communities over the last two summers.

“Volunteers play such an incredibly important part in our communities, helping transform lives, teaching skills, and making activities and events happen.

“Huge congratulations to every Rose of Northamptonshire Award winner, you are all hugely inspirational.”

The winners included below are the ones who have been pictured receiving their awards already. The rest will be receiving their accolades in due course.

Meet some of this year’s Rose of Northamptonshire Award winners, praised for their invaluable contributions to the community…

