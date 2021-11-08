Meet one of the first families to move onto new Wellingborough housing estate

A teaching assistant from Malta has become one of the first residents to move to brand new Wellingborough housing estate Glenvale Park.

Charmaine Amodio , 43, along with her two children Laetitia, 20, and 15-year-old Thea, chose the Niort Way development to settle down and purchase their first home.

After moving to the UK, Charmaine rented a home in Buckinghamshire for three years, before deciding to make the step on to the property ladder with a three bedroom Barratt Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charmaine Amodio and her daughter Thea

Charmaine said: “I really wanted to purchase my own home, it’s an investment for life and great in every aspect. The value for money of the homes in Wellingborough is fantastic and allowed me to buy with my budget.

“I’ve always wanted a new build home, I think they’re more attractive and they come with less problems. I saved for three years and cut out unnecessary purchases, and I’m so pleased with my new home. I love coming back from a day at work and sitting with a cup of tea looking out into the garden."

“I did a lot of research about Wellingborough and I now love the area. I am so close to a range of amenities such as schools, restaurants and shopping centres. Although it is a brand new development, the community feels great.”

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Charmaine, Laetitia and Thea as our first residents at the development and we are pleased to hear they have now settled into their new home.

Charmaine Amodio and her daughter Thea